Tracking the possibility of severe storms Monday night

DAYTON — While most areas will see heavy downpours and frequent lightning, only a few areas may see storms become severe by producing damaging straight-line winds. Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The timing of these storms will begin through the sunset this Monday evening and continue during the overnight hours. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Severe weather possible Monday evening then cooler

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The best timing for a severe storm may be closer to midnight or just after. Notice the colors on Futurecast with the really dark reds.

Severe weather possible Monday evening then cooler

By the time you are waking up on Tuesday, the heaviest downpours will be out of here with perhaps lingering drizzle and dampness.

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Behind this system, more rain is likely on Wednesday morning. These two systems work in tandem to bring a cooling trend for the last few days of April heading into May.

Morning low temperatures this upcoming weekend are starting cold in the 30s.

Severe weather possible Monday evening then cooler

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