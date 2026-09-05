TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 Left lanes blocked on I-75 SB due to Semi Crash

DAYTON — The left two lanes on Interstate 75 southbound are blocked due to a crash involving a semi.
ODOT cameras show a semi-truck jackknifed, blocking two lanes near Stanley Avenue.
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Additional information wasn’t readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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