TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 Left lanes blocked on I-75 SB due to Semi Crash

DAYTON — The left two lanes on Interstate 75 southbound are blocked due to a crash involving a semi.

ODOT cameras show a semi-truck jackknifed, blocking two lanes near Stanley Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]