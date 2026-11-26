UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after Montgomery County crash

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:50 a.m.:

Both lanes have reopened.

INITIAL REPORT:

The left two lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 southbound after a crash on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to I-75 SB near Stanley Avenue just after 8 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said one vehicle was involved and that it had hit the median.

ODOT cameras show the left two lanes are blocked by police cruisers.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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