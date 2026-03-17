TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes reported as winter weather moves through

SIDNEY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

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Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed on I-75 South beyond SR-47/Sidney/Versailles, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The right shoulder is blocked on Ramp I-75 North to US-35 West, due to a crash

The 2 right lanes are blocked on US-35 West beyond Keowee St, due to a crash

The 2 left lanes are blocked on I-75 North beyond US-35 East/West, due to a crash

The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-70 West beyond Enon Rd, due to a crash

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

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Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

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