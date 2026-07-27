TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery Co.

MORAINE — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

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The crash was reported at around 9:18 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Dryden Road.

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OHGO cameras show delays on I-75 between Dryden Road and Springboro Pike.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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