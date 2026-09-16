TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi fire on WB I-70 near Buc-ee’s

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters and state troopers responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 in Clark County.
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The semi fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the exit to State Route 4 and State Route 235.
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OHGO cameras show that the semi is in the right shoulder.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed with News Center 7 that Hazmat has been requested to the scene.
Firefighters have closed all lanes of I-70 WB.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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