TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to semi fire on WB I-70 near Buc-ee’s

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters and state troopers responded to a semi fire on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

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The semi fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the exit to State Route 4 and State Route 235.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that the semi is in the right shoulder.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed with News Center 7 that Hazmat has been requested to the scene.

Firefighters have closed all lanes of I-70 WB.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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