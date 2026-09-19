TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-70 W near Ohio-Indiana line after crash

OHIO-INDIANA LINE — UPDATE @ 3 a.m.

All lanes have reopened after a crash on I-70 W near the Ohio-Indiana line, according to OHGO.

Traffic is moving at a normal pace according to ODOT cameras.

Initial Story:

All lanes on Interstate 70 westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line are closed due to a crash, according to OHGO.

The crash location is a few miles into Indiana, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.

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TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras near the Ohio-Indiana line show vehicles are at a standstill.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

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