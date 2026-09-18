TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-70 WB, 2 left lanes on I-70 EB closed due to crash

CLARK COUNTY — All westbound lanes on Interstate 70 near State Route 4 are closed due to a crash involving a semi.

The crash was called out on I-70 W near SR 4 around 2:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The left two lanes on I-70 EB are also closed in the same area due to the crash, according to OHGO.

The dispatcher confirmed that a semi was overturned.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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