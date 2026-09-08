Traffic Alert: All lanes closed on I-70 WB due to crash, CareFlight requested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All lanes are closed for a crash on Interstate 70 westbound.
Crews were called to I-70 westbound just past Arlington Road around 3:45 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.
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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene, and we will have an update LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.
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The dispatcher confirmed that one person was injured.
CareFlight was requested to the scene, according to the dispatcher.
We will continue to follow this story.
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