TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-75 due to semi crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNT — UPDATE @ 5:15 A.M.
Law enforcement responded to a semi crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene gathering information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
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The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on southbound I-75 at Wagner Ford Road.
Video from Sky 7 shows a semi crashed into a guardrail on I-75 SB about a half-mile from the I-75 SB exit to Stanley Avenue. It also shows what appears to be a spill on I-75 SB.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher sergeant told News Center 7 that hazmat has been requested to the crash scene.
OHGO cameras show that all lanes are closed on I-75 SB at Wagner Ford Road.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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