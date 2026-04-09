TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all lanes on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Major Highway Incidents
- All lanes are closed on I-75 North beyond Wagner Ford Rd/Siebenthaler Ave, due to a crash
Street Incidents
- No major incidents to report at this time.
Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map
Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:
|Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
|Click here to add this map to your website.
Lowest Area Gas Prices
NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
|Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
|Find low Gas Prices at GasBuddy.com
|Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
|Dayton Historical Gas Price Charts Provided by GasBuddy.com
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group