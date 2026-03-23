TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-75 SB in Dayton due to crash

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed on I-75 South at Third St/Salem Ave, due to a crash.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

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