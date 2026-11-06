TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed I-75 SB past Austin Landing

WARREN COUNTY — All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 southbound just past Austin Landing.

Three vehicles are involved in the crash, a Lebanon post Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher said.

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ODOT cameras show three semi-trucks blocking the road and three non-commercial vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate.

Injuries have been reported, the dispatcher said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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