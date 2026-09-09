Northbound lanes reopen on SR-4 in Riverside after crash

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 6 P.M.:

Northbound lanes have reopened.

INITIAL REPORT:

All northbound lanes on State Route 4 are closed in Riverside due to a crash.

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Riverside crews were called to the crash on SR-4 near Harshman Road around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers confirmed.

All northbound lanes are currently closed as crews work to clear the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show at least three cars damaged.

We are working to learn further information and will update as we learn more.

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