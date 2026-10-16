TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County closed due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 southbound in Montgomery County.

Crews were called to I-75 SB near Wagner Ford Road just before 7 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show traffic is at a standstill near Needmore Road.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group