TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County closed due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — All lanes are closed on Interstate 75 southbound in Montgomery County.
Crews were called to I-75 SB near Wagner Ford Road just before 7 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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ODOT cameras show traffic is at a standstill near Needmore Road.
Additional information wasn’t readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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