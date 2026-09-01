TRAFFIC UPDATE: All US-35 EB lanes reopened after crash, fire in Greene Co

GREENE COUNTY — Update @ 1:45 a.m.

All US-35 eastbound lanes have reopened after a crash and fire, according to OHGO.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

Initial Story:

The eastbound lanes of US-35 are closed due to a crash in Greene County.

Crews were dispatched to US-35 past N. Bickett Road around 12:30 a.m., according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed that the eastbound lanes were closed.

Firefighters are on the scene, and were spraying water on a fire in the area of the crash, the dispatcher confirmed.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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