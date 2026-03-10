TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire shuts down I-75 SB in Shelby Co.

SIDNEY — A fire shut down all lanes on I-75 southbound in Sidney Monday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., an iWitness7 viewer reported the large fire on I-75.

“The Sidney Fire Department asks that you please avoid southbound I-75 between Piqua and Fair Road so they can secure an incident,” Sidney Safety Services posted on social media.

As of 8 p.m., all southbound lanes in the area are closed.

Pictures show piles of what appear to be hay or straw on fire.

