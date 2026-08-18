TRAFFIC ALERT: I-675 NB shutdown in Washington Twp due to crash

WASHINGTON TWP — All northbound lanes of I-675 in Washington Township are closed due to a crash.
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First responders were called to the crash around 4:08 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
Medics are on their way to the scene, dispatch confirmed.
Traffic cameras in the area show a motorcycle on the ground and fire crews blocking all lanes.
We will continue to follow this story.
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