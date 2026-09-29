TRAFFIC UPDATE: Left 2 lanes reopened after crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Updated @ 8 a.m.
The left two lanes have reopened after a crash on I-75 SB near I-675, according to ODOT cameras.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
Initial Story:
The left two lanes on Interstate 75 southbound are closed due to a crash in Miami Township.
The crash was called out on I-75 SB near Interstate 675 North, according to OHGO
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ODOT Cameras show a car off the left side of the interstate in the median.
Additional information was not readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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