TRAFFIC UPDATE: Left 2 lanes reopened after crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Updated @ 8 a.m.

The left two lanes have reopened after a crash on I-75 SB near I-675, according to ODOT cameras.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

Initial Story:

The left two lanes on Interstate 75 southbound are closed due to a crash in Miami Township.

The crash was called out on I-75 SB near Interstate 675 North, according to OHGO

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TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT Cameras show a car off the left side of the interstate in the median.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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