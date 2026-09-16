UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-75 SB near U.S. 35

I-75 crash investigation near U-S 35

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:05 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on I-75 SB near U.S. 35.

The left lane was previously closed.

It has since reopened.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 near U.S. 35 in Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show the left lane is blocked.

Traffic is backed up heading into Downtown Dayton.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]