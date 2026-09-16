UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-75 SB near U.S. 35

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:05 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on I-75 SB near U.S. 35.
The left lane was previously closed.
It has since reopened.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday.
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The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 near U.S. 35 in Dayton.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Deputies, medics respond to head-on crash on U.S. 36 in Darke Co.
- Right lane closed after rollover crash involving semi on I-70 in Preble Co.; at least 1 injured
- Flood Warning issued for Mercer County
OHGO cameras show the left lane is blocked.
Traffic is backed up heading into Downtown Dayton.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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