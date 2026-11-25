BUTLER TWP. — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Butler Township.
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The crash happened before 9 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Benchwood Road.
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OHGO cameras show the left lanes are closed.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher told News Center 7 that five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Medics transported a person to an area hospital with minor injuries.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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