UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 8:08 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

-INITIAL STORY-

Deputies and state troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are blocked.

Traffic is backing up past the I-75/I-70 interchange.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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