UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 8:08 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.
-INITIAL STORY-
Deputies and state troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.
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The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.
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OHGO cameras show that the left lanes are blocked.
Traffic is backing up past the I-75/I-70 interchange.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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