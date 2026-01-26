TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-675 in Greene County after crash

Crash on I-675 SB at N Fairfield Road Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

Major Highway Incidents

  • UPDATE: The interstate has since reopened.
  • Interstate 675 South is closed due to a crash beyond N Fairfield Road. News Center 7 is working to get more information and will continue to follow this story.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

