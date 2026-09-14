UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-675 NB after vehicle fire

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:10 a.m.:
All lanes have reopened on Interstate 675 after a vehicle fire in Greene County.
INITIAL REPORT:
Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 675 northbound near Indian Ripple due to a vehicle fire in Greene County
ODOT cameras show the right two lanes are blocked due to a semi on fire.
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Traffic is down to one lane, according to the ODOT camera.
We will continue to follow this story.
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