TRAFFIC ALERT: Right 2 lanes closed on I-70 W near US 68 in Clark Co

CLARK COUNTY — The right two lanes on Interstate 70 westbound are closed near US 68 due to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks.
Two semi-trucks can be seen on the right-hand side of I-70 W, according to ODOT cameras.
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Traffic is slowly moving on I-70WB.
Additional information was not readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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