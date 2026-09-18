TRAFFIC ALERT: Right 2 lanes closed on I-70 W near US 68 in Clark Co

CLARK COUNTY — The right two lanes on Interstate 70 westbound are closed near US 68 due to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks.

Two semi-trucks can be seen on the right-hand side of I-70 W, according to ODOT cameras.

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Traffic is slowly moving on I-70WB.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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