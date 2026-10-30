TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane reopened on I-75 SB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Update @ 7:40 a.m.
The right lane has reopened on I-75 SB after a three-vehicle crash in Dayton.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department to see if anyone was injured.
Initial Story:
The right lane is blocked on Interstate 75 southbound near Riverview Avenue and U.S. 35 due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Crews were called to I-75 SB around 6:40 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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OHGO shows the right lane is blocked.
The dispatcher confirmed that three vehicles were involved.
Additional information was not readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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