TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane reopened on I-75 SB in Montgomery County

I-75 SB US 35 Montgomery Co

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Update @ 7:40 a.m.

The right lane has reopened on I-75 SB after a three-vehicle crash in Dayton.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department to see if anyone was injured.

Initial Story:

The right lane is blocked on Interstate 75 southbound near Riverview Avenue and U.S. 35 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Crews were called to I-75 SB around 6:40 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO shows the right lane is blocked.

The dispatcher confirmed that three vehicles were involved.

Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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