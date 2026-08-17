Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked on US-35 due to crash

GREENE COUNTY — The right lane is blocked on US-35 Westbound near Woodman Road due to a crash, according to OHGO.
ODOT cameras show multiple police cars in the right-hand lane of US-35.
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Additional information is not readily available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
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