TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

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The crash was reported at around 7:47 a.m. on southbound I-75 past Needmore Road.

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OHGO cameras show that the right lane is blocked.

Two vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

Deputies and medics are also on the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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