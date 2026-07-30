TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed, 2 injured, after semi crash on I-75 NB in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash involving two semis on Interstate 75 in the Northern Miami Valley early Thursday.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash with alternative routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on northbound I-75 just south of U.S. 33, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

The left lane is open, but the right lane is closed.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that two semis were involved in the crash. Medics transported at least two people to the hospital.

We are looking to learn what caused the crash and will continue to follow this story.

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