UPDATE: Right lane re-opened on I-70 W for crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:00 A.M

The right lane has reopened after a crash on Interstate 70 West in Clark County, according to OHGO.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

The right lane is closed on Interstate 70 West after a crash in Clark County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a crash on I-70 West near mile marker 67 around 11:50 p.m., according to an OSP dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries were reported.

The dispatcher confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, one vehicle being disabled.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]