UPDATE: Right lane re-opened on I-70 W for crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:00 A.M
The right lane has reopened after a crash on Interstate 70 West in Clark County, according to OHGO.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.
INITIAL REPORT:
The right lane is closed on Interstate 70 West after a crash in Clark County.
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a crash on I-70 West near mile marker 67 around 11:50 p.m., according to an OSP dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Fairborn neighborhood
- A severe weather chance returns to the Miami Valley
- FBI arrests North Carolina man in connection with southern Ohio narcotic overdoses
No injuries were reported.
The dispatcher confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, one vehicle being disabled.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]