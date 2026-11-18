MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:02 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Wednesday.
-INITIAL STORY-
Deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at around 3:05 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Benchwood and Needmore Roads.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Facebook Marketplace iPhone deal turns violent at Fifth-Third Bank in Miamisburg
- Two teenagers face charges after police seize drugs, stolen car
- Beaver’s Mini Mart files motion to dismiss Buc-ee’s trademark lawsuit
OHGO cameras show the right lanes are closed on I-75 SB past Benchwood Road.
The left lane is open.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group