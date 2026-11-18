UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:02 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

-INITIAL STORY-

Deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

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The crash happened at around 3:05 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Benchwood and Needmore Roads.

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OHGO cameras show the right lanes are closed on I-75 SB past Benchwood Road.

The left lane is open.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

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