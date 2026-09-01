TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed due to crash involving dump truck in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A road in Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a dump truck.

Crews were called to Titus Road near Gateway Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said the dump truck ran into some wires.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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