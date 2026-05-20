TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75, several crashes on area interstates

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

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Major Highway Incidents

Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 SB near I-70

Both shoulders closed due to crash on I-75 SB past Edwin C. Moses Blvd

Left lane closed due to crash on U.S. 35 westbound past Woodman Drive

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

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