TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 33 closed in both directions due to crash in Logan Co

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LOGAN COUNTY — A road is closed in Logan County early Saturday morning after a crash.

Troopers responded to a crash on US. 33 near Township 95 for a vehicle crash around 3:44 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post Dispatcher.

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According to OHGO, both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed on U.S. 33.

Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the crash and if there were any injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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