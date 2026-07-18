Traffic camera captures hit-and-run crash involving semi on I-75

DAYTON — Traffic cameras captured a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75.

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The Dayton Police Department said the crash happened on July 14 on I-75 north.

Video from a traffic camera shows a semi-truck getting onto the interstate and cutting across all lanes.

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A vehicle traveling in the east-most lane was then struck by the semi.

The video shows the car spinning out and the semi leaving the scene.

Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit investigated and identified the vehicle and the driver, leading to a citation.

“Leaving the scene of a crash has serious consequences. For commercial drivers, a conviction for a hit-and-run offense may result in the disqualification of a Commercial Driver License,” the department said.

No one was injured in this crash.

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