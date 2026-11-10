Traffic enforcement cameras could require a vote under new Ohio bill

Voters may soon decide if traffic enforcement cameras go up in their cities across Ohio. State lawmakers are pushing the bill before the end of the year.

DAYTON — Voters may soon decide if traffic enforcement cameras go up in their cities across Ohio.

State lawmakers are pushing the bill before the end of the year.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler talked with people who welcome the change.

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The city of Dayton put traffic enforcement cameras up in school zones across the city over the summer. Some people said they didn’t know the cameras existed until after they got a citation in the mail.

Evan Murphy, of Troy, said, “It’s not a fun surprise to see in the mail and have to go and pay that off.”

Murphy is one of many people who received a citation in the mail from one of the traffic cameras in front of UD’s campus.

“I also don’t think flooding traffic cameras all over the place to give people tickets. And, just add to another cost and add to another thing you have to look out for,” Murphy said.

State lawmakers are considering forcing cities and villages in the state to put the issue before voters before installing the cameras.

“Just them being so subtle with it and being in places that you’re not really paying attention because I’m focused on the road, not on looking at cameras,” Murphy said.

“It would at least be nice to get some heads-up before they go in,” Maria Kilgore said.

People had mixed reactions to the bill during a hearing in Columbus. The city of Dayton submitted written testimony to lawmakers in June urging them not to pass the law.

Deputy Law Director John Musto wasn’t available for an interview on Tuesday. His statement to lawmakers said the bill goes against the trust municipal leaders have to make decisions.

“Requiring an election before deploying any safety enforcement tools assumes that this one public-safety measure is inherently different from all others,” Musto said.

“I think most stuff that is going to be put in place around our cities should go through the voters and the people who actually are affected by them,” Murphy said.

The bill still needs to get out of committee and pass both chambers by the end of the year for it to get to Gov. Mike DeWine.

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