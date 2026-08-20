Traffic enforcement leads to several citations for commercial drivers

DAYTON — Dayton officers recently cited multiple commercial vehicle drivers during a targeted traffic enforcement.

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The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit focused its enforcement on dangerous commercial vehicle violations, according to the department’s social media.

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Citations issued during the enforcement included three trucks going more than 15 mph and another for running a red light.

The department stated that a commercial vehicle going 15 mph or more over the speed limit is classified as a serious traffic violation. It could result in a Commercial Driver’s License disqualification for repeat offenders.

“Slow down, obey traffic signals, and help keep our roadways safe,” the department wrote.

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