Traffic signal issues reported at busy Beavercreek intersection

BEAVERCREEK — Drivers may see extra police at a busy Beavercreek intersection on Thursday morning.

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that “traffic signal issues” at Dayton Xenia and Hanes Roads are causing delays.

The intersection is near Main Elementary School in Beavercreek.

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There will be extra officers in the area on Thursday morning, according to the social media post.

“City crews are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but repairs are not expected to be completed until the morning of Thursday, May 28,” the department said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and expect delays.

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