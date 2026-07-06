Train derailment prompts evacuation order in part of northern Ohio

BUCYRUS — A train derailment has prompted an evacuation order in part of northern Ohio on Sunday night.

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The Bucyrus Police Department said in a social media post that the derailment happened around 8:40 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Whetstone Street and Auto Avenue.

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The department said that residents within one-third of a mile of the derailment have been requested to evacuate the area until further notice, according to the social media post.

Police officials say that a tanker car may be leaking hydrochloric acid, and there is a chance of an explosion.

Bucyrus High School is now open as a shelter while the situation stays active, the police department said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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