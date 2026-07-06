Train derailment prompts evacuation order in part of northern Ohio

Train Derailment Bucyrus Photo contributed by Bucyrus Police Department (via Facebook) (Bucyrus Police Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BUCYRUS — A train derailment has prompted an evacuation order in part of northern Ohio on Sunday night.

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The Bucyrus Police Department said in a social media post that the derailment happened around 8:40 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Whetstone Street and Auto Avenue.

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The department said that residents within one-third of a mile of the derailment have been requested to evacuate the area until further notice, according to the social media post.

Police officials say that a tanker car may be leaking hydrochloric acid, and there is a chance of an explosion.

Bucyrus High School is now open as a shelter while the situation stays active, the police department said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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