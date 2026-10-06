Trauma survivors recognized for their recovery at Miami Valley Hospital

Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton recognized four trauma survivors Tuesday who recovered from life-threatening injuries.

DAYTON — Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton recognized four trauma survivors Tuesday who recovered from life-threatening injuries.

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Health care professionals, first responders, and family members gathered to celebrate the individuals’ recovery journeys.

The hospital honored Sherman Fugate, Lily Shuttleworth, Brett Fledderjohann and Allison Bruggeman.

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Three of the survivors sustained injuries in vehicle accidents, while one was injured by a fallen tree.

All four received medical care at Miami Valley Hospital.

Sherman Fugate was driving his Jeep when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, resulting in a severe crash.

His wife, Heather Fugate, described his survival and recovery as a miracle, noting that her husband has many people to thank for his progress.

“I think it’s really important that he understands how much work he did to get to this point, but then he also needs to recognize all the people that did the work to get him to that point. They fueled the fire and he took off with it, so I’m proud of everyone,” she said.

The hospital's recognition program includes a video presentation highlighting the recovery stories of all four survivors.

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