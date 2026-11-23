DAYTON — AAA said it expects millions of Americans to fly to their holiday destination.

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Many of those travelers are already dealing with some obstacles.

Ten days ago, the FAA issued the longest nationwide ground stop since Sept. 11.

The agency blamed this on a new router, disrupting communications and radar feeds.

Then, days later, United Airlines delayed flights for 90 minutes because of a system outage.

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And yesterday, Delta Airlines said automation issues forced it to cancel and delay flights.

“I always expect it to be a little bit chaotic, so I got there quite early, and it was busy, but we got through. Nothing too crazy. I heard yesterday it was bad,” Margaret Otto said.

That’s why Otto said she had a few nerves about how it might be getting through Atlanta’s airport to get home to Dayton Monday.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport was filled with stuck travelers Sunday after Delta delayed more than 1,000 flights due to a system-wide network issue.

“I got there about two and a half hours early just to make room for it because when my friends flew yesterday they were like running to their gate,” Otto said.

This Thanksgiving week, she is one of the nearly six million Americans AAA says are expected to fly on the heels of those Delta issues, a problem United had, and that nationwide groundstop.

“I think they’re thinking how to make sure that the passengers get where they’re going safely,” Todd Yeary said.

Yeary is a retired FAA air traffic controller with 13 years’ experience.

We asked, after recent tech hiccups and weather issues, what the rest of the busy Thanksgiving travel week could look like for flyers.

“Well, the short version honestly would be, we don’t know,” he said. “Weather will come up and impact airports and flight paths in ways that we may not be able to completely forecast.”

For Otto, she’s thankful she had smooth travels home to enjoy a break from her PhD studies at Auburn University and enjoy the holiday with family.

Yearly said that if you can help it, if you can fly off-peak- in other words, before Wednesday and flying home Saturday instead of Sunday there are better options, so any flight disruptions don’t become as devastating as they otherwise might be.

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