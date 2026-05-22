Travelers to hit road despite high gas prices this Memorial Day weekend

BUTLER TWP. — Millions of Ohioans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains the impacts drivers will see on the roads and in their wallets LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Almost 2 million are expected to travel here in Ohio this holiday weekend, according to AAA.

About 90,000 people will travel by air, about a 2 percent drop from 2025.

Hershovitz says that despite higher gas prices, people are still traveling.

“They want to get that trip in, they want to get that vacation in there,” said Morgan Dean from AAA. “They’re just having to look a little bit deeper and probably dig a little bit deeper in their pocket as they’re putting it all together and focus a little bit more on how they’re paying for some of those things.”

AAA says the best time to travel is Friday morning.

The busiest time will be Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The average gas price across Ohio is over $4.70 per gallon entering the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA’s website.

The gas price in Dayton is about $4.58 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com says drivers should look at prices where they are going.

That way, they can plan for fill-ups at the cheapest gas station.

“You’ll see all the cheapest gas prices right along the highway, and within about 30 seconds you can spot where the cheapest price is, and boom, just like that, you’ve saved potentially 30 to 50 cents, knowing where along your route to fill up,” said De Haan.

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