Travelers may be owed refunds after recent nationwide flight delays

DAYTON — Growing concerns after what seems like an endless wave of tech outages in the U.S.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Banks, airlines, and critical national security communications tools briefly went dark this past week.

Widespread flight cancellations and delays hit Dayton International Airport and airports across the country on Friday following a historic Federal Aviation Administration groundstop ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

As the Thanksgiving travel rush begins, any unexpected travel problem can interrupt holiday plans.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wayne Hassay is the managing partner at the law firm McGuire Schneider Hassay.

“It is such a complex soup when it comes to understanding your airline travel rights,” Hassay said.

According to Hassay, many travelers do not know that passengers are entitled to a refund if a domestic flight is canceled or delayed by more than 3 hours, no matter the circumstances.

“Of course, what’s critical there is, do you still need to travel?” Hassay said. “Because if you still need to travel, well, what good is a refund?”

In a study by Legal Shield, only about 30% of travelers were told upfront they could get a refund.

Nearly 40% found out about refund options only after asking, while 28% were offered only a voucher or rebooking and told nothing about a refund.

Knowing airline policies can also help travelers determine whether they are entitled to hotel or meal vouchers during a delay.

Hassay emphasized the importance of reviewing those rules before arriving at the airport.

“How you prepare yourself is known before you go,” Hassay said. “Check your airline’s customer service guidelines before you go, so you know what you’re entitled to if things go awry.”

When it comes to travel insurance, experts said make sure you read that policy before buying it and know what’s covered.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group