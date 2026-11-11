Travis Tritt coming to Fraze Pavilion next year

(Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Black & White TV)

KETTERING — Country legend Travis Tritt is coming to the Miami Valley next year.

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Tritt is set to perform at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, June 26.

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Tickets go on sale on Friday.

More information on the show and tickets can be found here.

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