Travis Tritt coming to Fraze Pavilion next year

KETTERING — Country legend Travis Tritt is coming to the Miami Valley next year.
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Tritt is set to perform at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, June 26.
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Tickets go on sale on Friday.
More information on the show and tickets can be found here.
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