Treatments planned for parks following West Nile mosquito activity

Mosquitoes file photo
By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com

GREENE COUNTY — Due to West Nile-positive mosquitoes, treatments are being planned for areas in Bellbrook and Beavercreek.

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The areas that will be impacted by spraying will be Sackett Wright Park, Rotary Park, Phillips and Angels Parks, plus Ankeney Soccer Complex.

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