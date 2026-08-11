Tree crashes into van in Sidney following strong storms

A tree crashed into a woman's van when strong storms moved through the Sidney area on Tuesday.

Tree crashes into van in Sidney following strong storms Tuesday

SIDNEY — Severe storms moved through the Miami Valley on Tuesday and left damage across the region.

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News Center 7’s Ava Patrosky spent the day in Shelby County, where damage was severe.

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Mikayla Pierce woke up to celebrate her five-year-old daughter’s birthday. She heard the boom and immediately ran to get her kids.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Pierce told News Center 7.

She thought it was thunder, but said it sounded louder than that.

Pierce brought her scared kids downstairs, and that’s when she noticed the damage outside.

“I look, and I see the tree...so then I look a little bit further out the window, and my van is totaled,” she explained.

Pierce told News Center 7 that she was thankful no one was injured.

“I’m so glad they’re OK; that’s the reason I’ve been crying all morning. Like, I don’t care about my van, I don’t care about any of that. I’m just so thankful that my kids are OK, (because) really, I would be nothing without them,” she said.

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