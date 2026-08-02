Tree falls on Eaton home, damages roof after storms moved through region

EATON — There is storm damage across the Miami Valley.
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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Sky 7 showed at least four buildings were damaged on Surface Road in Preble County.
>>PHOTOS: Storms with heavy rain, lightning move through region
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flash Flood Warnings issued for several counties across region
- Over 8,000 without power after storms moved through region
- Dayton road closed due to high water
Timothy Clarkston said that he and his son took cover in their bathroom.
He said their number one goal was to keep his son calm and safe during the storm.
“Now, knowing that there’s a whole community that could just be willing to pull trees off and honestly build roofs right now. That way there’s no more water damage. It’s pretty awesome,” said Clarkston.
No one was injured.
People are shaken up and working to secure their homes overnight.
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