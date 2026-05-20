Tree falls on Xenia home, causing severe damage

Strong storms moved through part of the Miami Valley on Tuesday night, causing a large tree to fall on a house in Xenia.

XENIA — A tree fell on the home of a Xenia resident on Tuesday, causing some severe damage to her property.

The storm intensified rapidly, leading to the unexpected collapse of a large tree outside her kitchen window.

The damage includes a hole in her attic and a cracked, leaking front door.

Shannon Ollier had previously trimmed branches from the tree, but she did not expect the entire tree to fall.

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Ollier recalled the storm’s progression on Tuesday evening, stating it began to pick up around 7:30 p.m.

From her kitchen window, she saw the severity of the weather.

“I could see the bushes pushing against the window and the rain just smashing against the window,” Ollier said.

Less than an hour later, Ollier returned to the kitchen to check on the tree and witnessed its collapse.

“I saw it start to come, and it made a huge noise,” Ollier said. “I thought for sure it was going to bust through the kitchen, and I’m really surprised it didn’t.”

Ollier described the sound of the tree falling.

“It sounded like a train. It really did. It was so loud,” she said.

With little time to react, Ollier prioritized her dogs, who were in the kitchen at the time.

“I moved them and grabbed and ran to the living room with them,” she said.

Beyond the hole in her attic where branches punched through, Ollier’s front door is also cracked and leaking.

She contacted her insurance company on Tuesday night, and a crew arrived on Wednesday morning for immediate repairs.

“I had somebody come in and do an emergency restoration and cover up the big hole up there,” Ollier stated.

Ollier expressed gratitude for the numerous offers of assistance from people calling to help. She anticipates more cleanup work today.

“I have somebody coming later today that’s going to remove everything from the house,” Ollier said.

An insurance assessment of the damage is expected within a week.

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