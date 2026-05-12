Tree-trimming crane tips over, damages 2 Ohio homes

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — A tree-trimming crane tipped over and damaged two homes in Northeast Ohio on Monday afternoon.

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Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, a neighbor reported to Bay Village Police that a tree-trimming crew had an issue with their truck, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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The neighbor reported that it appeared to have gone “in the air.”

Images from the scene obtained by WOIO showed the truck vertically in the air. They added that it had hit two houses.

A police report revealed that at least one large tree limb fell into a backyard, and that power lines were possibly pulled down.

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