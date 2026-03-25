Tree work to cause lane closures, minor travel delays

CLAYTON — Tree work will cause lane closures and minor travel delays in Clayton today.

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The City of Clayton announced on social media that tree work will be taking place on Hoke Road today, March 25.

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Crews plan to keep at least one lane open, but motorists should expect minor delays.

Drivers are urged to use caution, watch for workers and flaggers, and allow extra travel time when traveling through the area.

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